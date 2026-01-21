Former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley took the head coaching gig for the Miami Dolphins. Miami is aiming to go in a different direction, moving on from an offensive mind and hiring a defensive mind. This opens up a defensive coordinator spot for the Packers. There are going to be a ton of really good candidates wanting this job. Raheem Morris is going to interview for the gig as well.

According to Mike Garafolo, former head coach for the Arizona Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon, is another potential Jeff Hafley replacement, as he will interview for the DC job.

“The Packers are slated to interview former AZCardinals HC Jonathan Gannon for their defensive coordinator job this week, sources say. Gannon has interest from multiple teams as a DC, notably the Cowboys, who interviewed him today.”

The Dallas Cowboys should be all over Gannon to try to fix that poor defense that they contain. As for the Packers, Gannon would coach a very good core of players. Green Bay owned one of the better defenses in the league last season, but lost Micah Parsons to a brutal injury. They blew a real opportunity against the Chicago Bears to advance in the playoffs. This team will be back next season.

The Packers could enter the 2026-27 season with a defense as good, if not better than, this previous season, which will be saying a lot. GB was 11th in defensive scoring and 12th in total yards allowed last season.

Gannon was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles for one season before being hired by the Cardinals. His time in the desert did not work out, but Gannon has been a defensive coach since 2007; he will find a job somewhere quickly.