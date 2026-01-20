Jeff Hafley is now the official head coach of the Miami Dolphins, leaving the Green Bay Packers in need of a new defensive coordinator. Among the names in the conversation, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been brought up as a potential option.

Morris, 49, returned to the job market when the Falcons suddenly fired him once they officially missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. He was brought up as one of three potential options by NBA reporter Sean Wright, along with Denver Broncos assistant Jim Leonhard and Chicago Bears assistant Al Harris.

LaFleur and Morris briefly worked together on Mike Shanahan's staff with the Washington Redskins in 2012 and 2013. LaFleur served as the team's quarterbacks coach, while Morris was its defensive backs coach.

Since being released by the Falcons, Morris has already interviewed with multiple teams. He spoke with the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans for their head coaching vacancies within two weeks of his firing.

While the Giants and Titans went in other directions, Morris remains in play for the Cardinals' head coaching job. Arizona is looking to replace Jonathan Gannon, who went 15-36 in three years with the team.

The Packers were briefly considered to join the teams looking for new head coaches after suffering yet another first-round playoff exit. Green Bay instead extended head coach LaFleur before losing Hafley to the Dolphins.

While Morris is the most notable name linked to the Packers' job, Leonhard and Harris are expected to land defensive coordinator jobs in the offseason. The 43-year-old Leonhard ranks among the top coaches likely to receive a promotion in the coming weeks from his current position as the Broncos' assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Since he retired from the NFL, Leonhard has improved every defense he has coached. The Broncos allowed the ninth-fewest passing yards per game under his guidance in 2025, despite teams throwing against them at the second-highest rate.

Harris, 51, has not had as much success recently, but he has been considered a coach on the rise for years. The former cornerback helped a hobbled Bears secondary stay afloat in 2025 without stars Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon playing for most of the year.

Leonhard and Harris both own impressive resumes, but LaFleur has historically favored experience in his defensive coordinator hires. He lured Hafley away from Boston College in 2023, where Hafley had been a successful head coach.