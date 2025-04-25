The Green Bay Packers finally picked a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. It's a big moment for the franchise, as the team hopes to find more valuable weapons for quarterback Jordan Love. However, it sounds like the front office may have turned down a trade offer from the Philadelphia Eagles before making the pick.

Reports indicate that the Eagles and Packers discussed a trade for the No. 23 pick overall, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson last offseason with the hopes of him serving as the third option in the wide receiver room. There's a chance they wanted to select Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden. Instead, that's who Green Bay picked.

Golden is the first wideout selected by the Packers in the first round since 2002. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy announced the pick instead of Roger Goodell. Murphy seemed over the moon with the fact that Green Bay finally pulled the trigger on a wide receiver.

THE DROUGHT IS OVER 📺: NFL Draft on NFL Network April 24-26 pic.twitter.com/hFJFTh3jZv — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Golden enters a Packers wide receiver room with Jaylen Reed, Christian Walker, and Romeo Doubs. Green Bay, all of a sudden, has a loaded cast for Love to throw to as the team hopes to improve the offense next season.

Golden played for the Houston Cougars for two seasons before transferring to Texas. He had his best year with the Longhorns, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with 58 receptions, 987 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. His nine touchdown grabs led the entire SEC in that category.

The 21-year-old wideout brings some serious speed to the Packers offense. He recorded an impressive 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Matching him up alongside Reed, Walker, and Doubs gives Green Bay a plethora of weapons, as each one brings something different to the table.

The Packers won't be on the clock again until pick No. 54 of the NFL Draft. Being able to snag a guy like Golden should open up the draft board for Green Bay, as the front office can focus on other team needs, or even just pick who they feel is the best remaining player available.