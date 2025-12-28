Saturday night’s loss to Baltimore came with another brutal personnel blow for Green Bay, as defensive tackle Jordon Riley was carted off and later confirmed to have suffered an Achilles injury, a development that all but ends his 2025 season and further thins an already stressed defensive rotation.

The emotional temperature after the game matched the severity of the injury report. In a clip shared by Matt Schneidman on X, safety Javon Bullard delivered an expletive-filled assessment that cut straight to the Packers’ biggest problem: they couldn’t stop the run, and if that doesn’t change immediately, the postseason will end at the wild-card round with Green Bay heading right back home.

That kind of language doesn’t pop up out of nowhere. Players will usually keep it polished when they think the fixes are small or the effort was clean. Bullard sounded like someone who already knows what the film is going to show: busted fits, missed tackles, and a defense that got leaned on until it cracked.

When your own locker room is saying “point-blank-period” about being run over, that’s not a minor issue. That’s identity-threatening.

The warning sign here isn’t just that Green Bay got gashed. It’s that Bullard is talking like the margin for error is gone, and he’s right. January football is simple in the worst way: opponents will test your soft spot over and over, and if you can’t hold the line on early downs, everything else gets pulled out of structure.

Article Continues Below

Losing Riley only raises the difficulty level because it forces the Packers to solve a physical problem with fewer bodies.

The one clear positive from the night was Malik Willis. Filling in for Jordan Love, he was sharp and efficient, throwing for 288 yards and a touchdown while adding 60 rushing yards and two more scores, and the performance was loud enough that fans immediately started spitballing where he could land as a 2026 starter.

None of that changes what Bullard was really saying.

If Green Bay can’t get sturdier against the run fast, it won’t matter who makes plays at quarterback, because the season will be decided by whether the defense can get off the field.