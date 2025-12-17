The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their crucial game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday with a hobbled roster.

The Packers got depleted in their loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 15, with defensive end Micah Parsons tearing his ACL, wide receiver Christian Watson injuring his rib, and tight end Josh Whyle, offensive tackle Zach Tom, and safety Evan Williams all exiting as well with various ailments.

Green Bay, however, shared a positive update regarding wide receiver Jayden Reed, who hurt his lower body in the closing moments against the Broncos.

“Packers WR Jayden Reed hobbled off the field late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but he is NOT listed on the first injury report this week,” reported Packers Wire's Zach Kruse. “Rare good injury news!”

Reed was slow to get up after falling to the ground in their final drive. He did not finish the game. He had five receptions for 55 yards.

The 25-year-old pass-catcher, who has played only four games this season, had just returned from a broken collarbone and a fractured foot, which sidelined him for three months.

Reed has quickly become a versatile and explosive weapon for the Packers since being drafted as the 50th overall pick in 2023. He has led Green Bay in receiving yards for the past two seasons, showing his importance as a reliable target for quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers, holding a 9-4-1 record, are looking to keep in step with the Bears, who are atop the NFC North with a 10-4 card.