The Green Bay Packers are trying to hit their stride heading into their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field in Week 6. While quarterback Jordan Love has been largely impressive, their offense could still be a lot better.

The Packers are coming off a tie with the Dallas Cowboys in their last outing before getting a bye week. Getting ample rest should give Green Bay the extra energy against Cincinnati.

Another good news for the Packers was the recent return to practice of wide receiver Christian Watson. He is still sidelined amid his recovery from an ACL injury last season, but seeing him on the field was a morale-booster for his teammates.

Love expressed his admiration for Watson, who hasn't played in nine months.

“Man, it's amazing. Obviously, we know the type of injury he had. It's tough. It's a tough one to come back from, especially (since) it was the last game of the season last year (when it happened),” said the 26-year-old Love in a video posted by Packers reporter Ryan Wood.

“But it's cool to see him every day, grinding, doing his rehab on the side, and doing some great things. So I think just to have him out there with some pads and a helmet on, getting some team reps out there, it's amazing. We can't wait to get him back out there.”

The 26-year-old Watson, drafted by Green Bay as the 34th overall pick in 2022, had a strong campaign last year. He logged a career-high 620 yards on 29 receptions and two touchdowns.

Having him back on the gridiron could unlock the Packers' offense, as he would serve as another weapon for Love. He will surely bolster the receiving corps, which includes Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks, among others.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur has remained optimistic about Watson's return, but the team will probably err on the side of caution before putting him back on the field.