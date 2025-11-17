Following duds against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers' offense showed some life in Sunday's 27-20 win over the New York Giants. Even so, the team had to come from behind in the fourth quarter and needed some Jordan Love heroics and Big Blue blunders to seal the road victory. Given how much this group is still laboring overall, Josh Jacobs' injury situation is drawing considerable attention. Fortunately, the star running back avoided disaster.

Jacobs, who exited the Week 11 matchup with a knee injury, has not suffered any structural damage and will not require surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for Sunday's face-off with the Minnesota Vikings is to be determined.

The 2022-23 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler is averaging only 3.8 yards per carry this season, but rest assured, he is still one of the most important members of Green Bay's offense. Jacobs has rushed for 11 touchdowns in 10 games, ranking only behind MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor. He is a goal-line juggernaut, not to mention a valuable asset in the passing game.

Injuries are piling up, forcing the Packers to rely even more on the veteran RB. This squad is fighting to stay in the playoff picture and cannot afford to lose any more core players. The idea of Josh Jacobs potentially missing an NFC North clash with the Vikings is obviously worrisome, but this latest injury update is certainly cause for relief.

One crisis has been averted, but Green Bay (6-3-1) must stay on high alert moving forward.