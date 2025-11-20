The Green Bay Packers received a meaningful practice update on Josh Jacobs as the team moves through Week 12 preparations. The starting running back remained limited by a knee injury that forced him out of last week’s win over the New York Giants, but Green Bay believes he still has a chance to suit up for Green Bay’s NFC North matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacobs left the Giants game in the second quarter after jamming his left knee into the turf at MetLife Stadium. Early evaluations and follow-up testing offered encouraging news. League reports indicated no structural damage and suggested he avoided a significant injury. Jacobs attempted to return briefly during the game, a sign often viewed as positive when assessing knee issues. He finished with 40 rushing yards on seven carries before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Jacobs did not participate in practice, but said the team expects him to handle warmups and individual work as the week continues. His availability will hinge on how the knee responds to increased movement. LaFleur described his status as a day-by-day situation and emphasized that the priority is getting him healthy enough to play.

The Packers have options if Josh Jacobs can't play

If Jacobs cannot go, the Packers will turn to Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks. Wilson stepped in against the Giants and provided steady production with 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, along with a touchdown. He also contributed an important nine-yard reception during the game-winning drive. Coaches have praised Wilson’s growth in pass protection, an area that once held him back but has steadily improved under the guidance of LaFleur and running backs coach Ben Sirmans.

Green Bay understands the significance of keeping its ground game stable while navigating a tight playoff race. Jacobs has been a durable presence since arriving in Green Bay, and his ability to play through injuries has been important for an offense still searching for consistency. The next two practice reports will determine whether he can take the field against Minnesota in what could be a critical divisional test for the Packers.