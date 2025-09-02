The Green Bay Packers are going all in on the 2025 NFL season. Green Bay pulled off a massive trade with Dallas last week, acquiring superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons. Now the Packers are ready to emerge as favorites in the NFC. It will help to get even more improvement from their quarterback.

Packers QB Jordan Love opened up in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Love explained which parts of his game he's been focusing on improving the most before the 2025 season. He wants to refine certain throws on specific routes and depths on the field.

“That’s been the most inconsistent thing for me, those out-breakers to the left where sometimes I’m on the money, sometimes I’m missing inside where that very well could be a pick-six,” Love said. “There’ve been a couple plays where it should be an easy completion and I miss inside, and the DB has a chance to break it up. It’s just having that mindset where I gotta hit on every throw, if there’s a little separation then I gotta be able to put the ball on the money. If there’s no separation, how can I fit it in that type of window?

Love seems to understand that balance and consistency are what he needs most.

“All those things, what I need to focus on is the balance, not falling off my throws to the left and making sure I get everything open, and balance is a big part of that,” Love added.

Jordan Love his own worst critic after second season as Packers starter

Jordan Love can be his own worst critic.

When assessing his own 2024 season, Love noted “it was inconsistent.” That may sound harsh, but there are truth to Love's words.

Love missed a few games with an MCL injury, which he suffered during Week 1. He admitted to Breer that the injury lingered into the midseason. Love also suffered a groin injury in Week 8 that reportedly bothered him for the rest of the season.

“It was one of those things where I’d come to practice feeling good, then one little movement might reaggravate it,” Love said. “It was more annoying than anything.”

NFL quarterbacks are expected to shrug off minor injuries, which is no easy feat. Now Love at least has some experience playing through injury in 2024. Hopefully that helps him throughout the rest of his career.

Love's first test of the 2025 season is a home game against the Lions on September 7th.