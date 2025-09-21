With the Green Bay Packers looking to keep their undefeated season alive early into the season, it will be on the back of their star quarterback, Jordan Love. While some within the football world believe the Packers can contend for the Super Bowl this season, Love has pressure in falling along with other quarterbacks on the team who have won championships.

Love would be interviewed by former quarterback Kurt Warner and asked what he and the team need to do to follow the legacy of other great Green Bay teams and win the Super Bowl. He would express how “confident” the team is in having major success this season.

“If we do what we need to do, if we go out there and ball out, execute at a high level and just go out there, have fun,” Love said. “We know what type of team we got. It comes down to going out there and doing it every week and proving it to everybody on the outside, and we're confident what we got.”

.@Kurt13Warner sat down with @Jordan3Love to discuss his experience sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, the legendary @Packers QBs that came before him, and his Super Bowl aspirations 🏆 pic.twitter.com/umczKAW2vD — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 21, 2025

Packers' Jordan Love admits pressure of following other great QBs

As some question if the Packers' star in Love should be an MVP front-runner, the goal for him is to bring back a title to the team, as there's no doubt pressure for him. The three quarterbacks Love has to follow are Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and, of course, Aaron Rodgers, who he learned behind, as all brought a championship, admitting there is pressure with that.

“Definitely, I think that's, you know, when I took over as a starter and came into that role, I think that was the biggest thing that, you know, I knew coming into it was just the legendary quarterbacks who's played here before me,” Love said. “Obviously, you know, those guys have all won a Super Bowl.”

“So it's one of those things that, you know, comes with the territory being a Green Bay Packers quarterback as they expect to bring home a Super Bowl trophy,” Love continued. “So it's one of those things that it's known, you know, in the back of your head. But you know, I try not to put too much pressure on myself with all that.”

At any rate, Love and Green Bay look to keep their winning ways as they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.