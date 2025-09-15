The Green Bay Packers are NFL elite, and one of their key players fits that definition at least in terms of scoring. Head coach Matt LaFleur applauded Josh Jacobs for his 10-game touchdown streak, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

“Matt LaFleur on what Josh Jacobs' current 10-game streak with a rushing TD says about the #Packers RB: “How dependable he is. He's always available, and I love how he competes.”

Jacobs found the end zone in the Packers’ 27-18 win over the Commanders during Thursday Night Football last week.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs has nose for end zone

Jacobs said before the season that this year’s version of the Packers could be special. And that’s before they traded for Micah Parsons. Jacobs pointed to the team’s good mix, according to his comments on “Bussin’ With The Boys” via atozsports.

“When you got a lot of young guys, we were the youngest team in the NFL last year, it’s a lot of hunger, which I love,” Jacobs said. “It’s a lot of guys who are still coachable, still willing to put in the work each day. And just to have this type of guys with another year’s worth of experience, and then obviously we added some pieces.

“So I think we’re there, we’re just a few pieces away, and we gotta figure it out.”

Again, that was before they grabbed Parsons.

And despite heavy usage throughout his NFL career, Jacobs appears to have plenty left in the tank, according to packers.com.

“I don't know if I'm hitting my prime … but I felt good,” Jacobs, now 27 and a three-time Pro Bowler, said of his health. “This is the first year I went into the offseason and was literally not dealing with anything.

“I feel different. I feel lighter and feel like I'm floating when I'm running. That's probably the best thing I've done.”

The Packers will have to see how they do in the injury department this year. But with Jacobs rolling, the offense pushing, and the defense dominating, it could be a special season.