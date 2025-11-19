The Green Bay Packers currently hold one of the NFC's Wild Card spots, sitting a half-game behind the Chicago Bears in the NFC North. The Packers earned a hard-fought win over the New York Giants in Week 11, 27-20. But they did not escape the Meadowlands unscathed.

Quarterback Jordan Love missed part of Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Additionally, the Packers lost star running back Josh Jacobs to a knee injury. The former returned to the game, with the latter unable to do so.

On Wednesday, Green Bay held its first team practice of the week. Love was a full participant, despite being listed with a shoulder injury. His status for Week 12 does not appear to be in peril.

However, Jacobs was unable to participate at all, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Packers appeared overtly optimistic that Jacobs' injury was not serious, going so far as to say that it was not season-threatening. But with an NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings on tap Sunday, his status remains in jeopardy.

If the veteran tailback is unable to give it a go, Emanuel Wilson will likely take over in the backfield.

After Jacobs left the Giants game, Wilson struggled to run efficiently. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, toting the rock 11 times for 40 yards. He did, however, rip off an 11-yard touchdown run.

Whoever starts in the Packers' backfield is looking at an opportunity to produce. The Vikings rank 22nd in the NFL, allowing 127 rush yards per game. Over the last three weeks, though, they have given up 145 per game.