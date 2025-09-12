Matt LaFleur had an angry moment with one of his players during the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare thought he was going to sub into the game. However, LaFleur didn't expect him to go in as the Packers sustained a penalty for his action.

When Enagbare returned to the sidelines, LaFleur went off on him as he verbally expressed his frustration towards the four-year defender. Apparently, there was miscommunication as Enagbare thought the Commanders were going to take a field goal as he went out to the field to be with the special teams unit.

Matt Lefler SCREAMING at Kingsley Enagbare for accidentally subbing in 🤯 Things have been heated in this game, lots of refs have done this so far. pic.twitter.com/kyxHS3XVx2 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Matt LaFleur's Packers played in 1st half vs. Commanders

Despite that mishap, Matt LaFleur and the Packers had their pulse on the matchup against the Commanders. They have limited Jayden Daniels and the team's potent offense as Green Bay leads 14-3 at halftime.

Jordan Love has been sharp as he completed 13 passes out of 18 attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown. He also made one rush, going for 14 yards.

Josh Jacobs has done well in the run game, dominating the carries as he made 12 of the team's 15 rushes. He has 42 yards and a touchdown. As for the receiving corps, four players have three catches each. Tight end Tucker Kraft leads the way with 89 yards, Dontayvion Wicks comes next with 33 yards, Romeo Doubs had 28 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Brooks provided 27 yards. Meanwhile, Malik Heath has one reception for 37 yards.

After their matchup with the Commanders, the Packers will gear up for their next game. They will be on the road, facing the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.