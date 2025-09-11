The Green Bay Packers are riding high after defeating the Lions, and head coach Matt LaFleur is already setting the tone for Thursday night by leaning on Josh Jacobs to carry a bigger role in the offense. Each week, LaFleur opens with a simple but coded question for Jacobs: “Are you ready for a big workload?” It may sound casual, but it’s actually a signal.

The answer determines Jacobs’ touches and shapes the entire offensive game plan. Heading into this matchup, Jacobs didn’t hesitate. He’s ready to handle more carries, and LaFleur is prepared to make him the centerpiece of the Packers’ attack.

Jacobs believes Thursday night games early in the season work in his favor. He says the quick turnaround helps his body recover and keeps him fresh. After grinding through eight- and nine-man boxes against Detroit, Jacobs expects Washington to stack the line the same way. He isn’t backing down. In fact, he wants defenses to test him.

Matt LaFleur’s trust in Jacobs defines this Packers offense. If Jacobs gets rolling, the ground game forces defenses to adjust, opening play-action opportunities and keeping pressure off the passing attack. Establishing balance is critical, especially with the offense still building chemistry. Jacobs’ workload could be the key to sustaining momentum after the big divisional win.

For Jacobs, these weekly talks with LaFleur aren’t just routine, they’re a strategy session. When he says he’s ready, LaFleur responds by centering the offense around him. That trust shows just how vital Jacobs is to the Packers’ success this season and signals that Green Bay plans to lean on his physicality.

The coded question may sound simple, but its impact runs deep. As the Packers prepare to clash with the Commanders, Jacobs is set for another heavy workload. The real test now looms: can Josh Jacobs power the Packers to another statement win and keep their momentum rolling?