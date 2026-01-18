Rumors were running rampant throughout the 2025-26 season that the Green Bay Packers were considering moving on from head coach Matt LaFleur. On Saturday, the club put that speculation to rest by giving him a new long-term extension shortly after the Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears.

Reports indicate that LaFleur, who is 46 years old, agreed to sign a multi-year contract extension with the Packers, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The details of the contract are currently unknown, but LaFleur is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers have agreed on a multiyear contract extension, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/AYDXS2edft — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

With Matt LaFleur signed, it's said that his new contract is considered a serious commitment for the Packers, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Green Bay is also expected to finalize extensions with general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president Russ Ball. The organization is seemingly locking in its head coach and front office situations for the future.

“Matt LaFleur will return as the Packers head coach, per sources. He has signed a multi-year contract extension that a source said is ‘not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.' New deals for GM Brian Gutekunst and VP Russ Ball [are] also in the works.”

LaFleur has been the Packers' head coach for the past seven seasons. During his time in Green Bay, he's led the club to six playoff appearances and owns a career 76-40-1 record. However, the club has not advanced beyond the Divisional Round during his tenure. The franchise seemingly likes what it has seen from him so far. And now he's set to be the team's head coach for the foreseeable future.