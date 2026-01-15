The Green Bay Packers had their season cut short after collapsing in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears. The Bears scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and beat the Packers to finish off their season, which fell apart due to injuries. The big question for the Packers was whether they would keep or part ways with head coach Matt LaFleur, and it seems they are trying to keep him.

The Packers and LaFleur were going to enter next season with one year left on their deal, and all signs point to them bringing LaFleur back. On “The Athletic's” podcast “Scoop City” with NFL insiders Dianna Russini and James Palmer, Russini said that the Packers and LaFleur are in deep negotiations in trying to get it done, while Green Bay is not going to break the bank for him. He will be in the middle of the league in salary.

Russini said, “I think it’s pretty fair to say they are in deep negotiations right now trying to knock out a contract to keep him in Green Bay, which, from what I can gather as of yesterday afternoon, is all signs pointing to this getting done. In terms of value, I would expect Matt LaFleur to be closer to the middle of the pack of coaches who have just done deals.”

“The most recent contracts, outside the newer ones, when we’re talking extensions,” Russini said. “Kevin O’Connell would come to my mind as a name of a number that would probably be around that. Kevin signed a pretty long deal. I would expect Matt to sign a shorter one, probably, but we’ll see how it shakes out.”

The Packers had many injuries this season, highlighted by Micah Parsons tearing his ACL. Jordan Love also missed a few games due to a concussion. That sidetracked how much potential the Packers had this season, and bringing back LaFleur shows that the Packers also believe that. Russini also said that despite having a similar record as John Harbaugh, the difference is that Harbaugh has a Super Bowl win, and that's the difference.