Micah Parsons gave his honest evaluation ahead of the Green Bay Packers' upcoming matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Parsons has been adapting well in his new surroundings with the Packers. He joined them after the Dallas Cowboys traded him there this past offseason, indicating a new chapter for his career.

Green Bay has been successful on the defensive side of the ball, especially with Parsons' services. They are firmly in the NFC playoff picture, making noise as a potential Super Bowl contender.

The Packers are gearing up for their next matchup against Carolina, a team that can pull off upsets against opponents who don't have the right preparation. Parsons is well aware of this, giving a warning to his squad about not taking the Panthers lightly, per reporter Matt Schneidman.

“This team is a very good team. I wouldn’t consider this a trap game even with Philly next week,” Parsons said.

Micah Parsons on the Panthers: “This team is a very good team. I wouldn’t consider this a trap game even with Philly next week.” pic.twitter.com/M0mgpWE2Xy — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 30, 2025

What lies ahead for Micah Parsons, Packers

Article Continues Below

Micah Parsons wants the Packers to remain focused on taking every game seriously as they hope to continue their winning momentum.

Seven games into the year, Parsons has made 17 tackles, 6.5 sacks and six TFLs for the team's defense so far. It has been hard for opponents to get past Green Bay, with the Cleveland Browns being the sole winners to date.

Green Bay has a 5-1-1 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they currently sit at first place. They are above the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

Their matchup against the Panthers will take place on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. After that, they will remain at home when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET.