Micah Parsons is fully moving on from his Dallas Cowboys era, embracing a new jersey number with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers on Thursday evening, pulling off the major deal in exchange for defensive lineman Kenny Clark and two first-rounders. His time with the franchise ended after four seasons, growing into one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He racked up 256 tackles, 63 TFLs, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries throughout 63 appearances.

Parsons donned the No. 11 jersey throughout his entire time with Dallas. However, it won't be the number he will wear when he begins the 2025 season with Green Bay. Instead, it will be No. 1 as he announced the decision during his introductory press conference on Friday night.

Micah Parsons announces that he’ll wear #1 for the Packers 👀🧀 (via @NFL)

What's next for Micah Parsons, Packers

Micah Parsons is embracing the next chapter of his career. He moves on from a chaotic end with the Cowboys to an exciting beginning with the Packers.

Parsons wowed fans with his defensive talent out the gate, winning the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He obtained four Pro Bowl selections, landing on the first team twice in 2021 and 2022. He also won the Butkus Award, which the top linebackers in high school, college and the pros get to earn.

Parsons missed four games last season due to injury but was active throughout 2024. He made 43 tackles, 12 TFLs, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection in his 13 starts.

His presence will be immense for the Packers' defense, which will improve after adding the Pro Bowler's services. Green Bay lost in the Wild Card Round to the Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles, looking to make a lot of noise after this bombshell of a trade.

The Packers will prepare for their season opener. They host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET.