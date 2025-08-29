We are still less than 24 hours from the massive blockbuster trade that sent former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks. It is still hard to believe that owner Jerry Jones actually traded him away.

Parsons has worn 11 since his Penn State days. He was one of the best players in college in Happy Valley and continued the tradition of No. 11 being a star for the Nittany Lions defense. He carried that over to the Cowboys but now that he is a Packer, his time wearing 11 will be over.

Jayden Reed rocks 11 for the Packers, and it seems he will continue to wear it. Micah Parsons recently posted to X, asking his fan base which new number he should wear.

Should I go 0 or 1! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

It looks like he is down to wearing No. 0 or No. 1. Keeping a one on the jersey seems like something he would do, but now that NFL players are allowed to rep zero, many have made that change and look clean with it on their backs.

Jerry Jones finally came out and provided his message after trading Parsons away.

Article Continues Below

“This was a move to make us successful in the playoffs and stop the run.”

You really can't make this stuff up.

This morning on Get Up, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky was not shy about letting the world know that what Jerry did by trading away Parsons will go down as one of the worst trades of all time.

“Good organizations do not trade Hall of Fame players in their prime,” Orlovsky declared on Get Up. “Right now the Cowboys are not a good organization. This will go down as one of the worst trades in the history of their football team and their organization. They traded away a future Hall of Famer for what likely will be the 28th to the 32nd pick in the first round. The Packers are going to be good as long as Jordan Love is healthy. You got two picks that are basically early second-round picks.”