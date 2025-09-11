Micah Parsons got a big workload update ahead of the Green Bay Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Parsons had a limited number of reps in the Packers' season opener against the Detroit Lions, managing through a back injury. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport had a positive update on the star defender's workload against the Commanders.

“You are going to see more of Micah Parsons. No doubt, the biggest story of the offseason, biggest weapon for the Green Bay Packers on defense. Last week, played 29 snaps, about 45%. I'm told their goal is over 50% this week. They are going to let him go. They're going to turn him loose, just rushing the passer. After this game, they're going to work on integrating him more into their defense,” Rapoport said.

From The @NFLonPrime pre-game show: #Packers DL Micah Parsons will increase his workload tonight to over 50%; Meanwhile, a look at how #Commanders GM Adam Peters landed two top targets this offseason. pic.twitter.com/lgqdf5LjuZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2025

What lies ahead for Micah Parsons, Packers

It's a great update for Micah Parsons to get as he looks to play every rep for the Packers as he progresses.

Parsons aspires for Super Bowl contention, especially after the Dallas Cowboys sent him to Green Bay in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. He went up the ranks as one of the best defensive players in the league, hoping to prove his doubters wrong by helping the Packers achieve playoff success.

In his debut against the Lions, he only made one tackle, which turned out to be a sack. As his playing time grows, he will make sure to make his impact on the Packers' defense huge.

After their matchup with the Commanders, the Packers will gear up for their next game. They will be on the road, facing the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.