After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called out Micah Parsons as both sides are in the midst of contract negotiations, the star pass rusher responded not in the way that's conventional. While Jones says he hasn't talked to the Cowboys star's agent about the contract, he would also say that “just because we sign him, doesn't mean we're going to have him” in regards to his health.

Parsons would take to X, formerly Twitter, and repost a message sent by former pass rusher JJ Watt that, despite Jones taking a “dig” at the team's best pass rusher, “you just gotta take it.” The last sentence of the post would be sarcastic, saying that there isn't anything more motivating than hearing that the owner got mad at the player for getting hurt, even when they're playing hard.

“Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it,” Watt wrote. “Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you.”

Jerry Jones' viral comments on Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott

While people in the football world will have their predictions on when the Parsons and Cowboys contract negotiations will end, there's no doubt that these latest comments from Jones will change some people's minds. In the same quote, he would also mention signing star quarterback Dak Prescott and how, after signing a huge extension, he missed a majority of the season.

“He was hurt six games last year, seriously,” Jones said, via Ari Meirov. “I remember signing a player to be the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out [for] two-thirds of the year — Dak Prescott. So there's a lot of things you can think bout, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”

At any rate, it'll be interesting to see the events that transpire before Dallas' training camp.