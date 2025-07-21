After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called out Micah Parsons as both sides are in the midst of contract negotiations, the star pass rusher responded not in the way that's conventional. While Jones says he hasn't talked to the Cowboys star's agent about the contract, he would also say that “just because we sign him, doesn't mean we're going to have him” in regards to his health.

Parsons would take to X, formerly Twitter, and repost a message sent by former pass rusher JJ Watt that, despite Jones taking a “dig” at the team's best pass rusher, “you just gotta take it.” The last sentence of the post would be sarcastic, saying that there isn't anything more motivating than hearing that the owner got mad at the player for getting hurt, even when they're playing hard.

“Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it,” Watt wrote. “Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you.”

Jerry Jones' viral comments on Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While people in the football world will have their predictions on when the Parsons and Cowboys contract negotiations will end, there's no doubt that these latest comments from Jones will change some people's minds. In the same quote, he would also mention signing star quarterback Dak Prescott and how, after signing a huge extension, he missed a majority of the season.

“He was hurt six games last year, seriously,” Jones said, via Ari Meirov. “I remember signing a player to be the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out [for] two-thirds of the year — Dak Prescott. So there's a lot of things you can think bout, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”

At any rate, it'll be interesting to see the events that transpire before Dallas' training camp.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones takes dig at Micah Parsons amid contract negotiationsAlex House ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says he hasn’t talked to Micah Parsons’ agent about new contractDouglas Fritz ·
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField
Trevon Diggs highlights list of Cowboys players beginning training camp on PUP listBenedetto Vitale ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Ian Rapoport makes Micah Parsons prediction before Cowboys training campBen Strauss ·
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith (73) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Cowboys’ Tyler Smith sends clear message amid contract uncertaintyDylan Fine ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cowboys rumors: Micah Parsons’ expected training camp status amid contract talks gets major updateMalik Brown ·