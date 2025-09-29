Games between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers are always fun to watch, but the 2025 iteration of this age-old matchup was a little spicier than usual. Former Cowboy Micah Parsons was shockingly traded to Green Bay before this season. After failing to get a contract extension and some jabs between Parsons and owner Jerry Jones, the front office decided to trade away the star pass rusher.

Parsons hasn't been shy at taking jabs at Jones even before his departure. After their Week 4 contest ended in a tie, the Packers pass-rusher took a shot at Jones again, without even mentioning his name.

“You know, honestly, I think all in all, the emotions for me being in Dallas went away the moment they traded me,” Parsons said, per . “He couldn't tell me as a man [about the trade],” Parsons said. “So, to me, that emotion side was gone. It was more about a respect factor at this point.”

Parsons' exit from the Cowboys was as messy as it could be. Like with most star players in Dallas, negotiations regarding a contract extension was taking some time. However, things took a turn for the worse when Parsons' decision to stop negotiating without his agent angered Jerry Jones. What followed was a messy saga that ultimately resulted in the star getting getting traded to the Packers for two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark.

The Packers came to Dallas this season after a crushing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. While last week's affair was a defensive slug-fest, their game against the Cowboys had little defense. Both teams went blow for blow up until the final buzzer. The result was a 40-40 tie, an anti-climactic finish to one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

Parsons himself had a mediocre outing despite the high-scoring contest. The Packers pass-rusher recorded a sack and three tackles. It's far from the revenge game Packers fans were expecting.