The Green Bay Packers have put together some impressive defensive numbers this season. Green Bay's offense, however, is very much a work in progress. The Packers offense has put up some woeful production so far.

The squad is struggling like it hasn't seen since the 1970s.

“The Packers are 5-3-1 this season. They allowed 16 or fewer points in all 3 losses. They are now 1-3 when allowing 16 or fewer points this season, their most such losses since 1978, per ESPN Research,” ESPN's Rob Demovsky posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Green Bay struggled in its last game, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. The Eagles toppled the Packers, 10-7. Green Bay managed just one touchdown and 261 total yards.

“I know as a defense, they definitely have every reason to look at us and say, ‘What are you guys doing? You guys need to figure it out and help us out and put up some more points,' because they're doing a great job,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said, per ESPN. “It's frustrating, but we'll stay together. We'll keep the energy high and find ways to get better and be better as an offense.”

The Packers averaged just four yards per play in the game.

“We're midway through the season, we can't just keep saying, ‘All right, we're going to address it,'” Packers running back Josh Jacobs said. “We've got to find actual answers to our problems. I honestly don't know what those answers [are]. I feel like everybody's got to dig deep and have the belief and give more. I mean, it's not easy. We can't live off of what we did last year or nothing like that, we've got to be in the moment.”

Green Bay is currently third in the NFC North standings.

Packers are struggling right now

Green Bay committed a lot of resources to its offense during the offseason. The franchise drafted wideouts to help support Jordan Love. Green Bay added Matthew Golden and Savion Williams to the roster.

The Packers receivers are banged up at the moment, and it has led to the team struggling on the field. Green Bay posted just 157 yards passing against the Eagles on Monday. The squad was plagued with dropped passes.

“The Packers receivers had one dropped pass all season entering Monday night, according to ESPN Research. They had two on consecutive plays in the third quarter against the Eagles,” ESPN's Demovsky and Tim McManus reported.

The Packers next play at the New York Giants on Sunday.