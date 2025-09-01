Recently, the Green Bay Packers shook up the NFL world by trading for All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, giving two first round draft picks to the Dallas Cowboys in return. The move figures to immediately vault the Packers into Super Bowl contention as they look to build off of the last two seasons' playoff appearances.

Needless to say, members of the Packers are happy to have one of the NFL's best defensive players on their team, including defensive end Rashan Gary, who recently spoke on how he thinks the move will impact Green Bay's defense.

“It’s scary. It’s for sure scary with the pieces that we have,” said Gary with a laugh, per Ryan Wood of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

The Packers already had one of the better defensive units in the NFL and now have added one of the best game-wrecking forces of his generation in Parsons, who had grown wary of the Cowboys due to their contract dispute over this past offseason.

Green Bay did have to give up three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the Parsons deal, and they also pledged a giant sum of money to Parsons on a new contract extension with the team.

Still, that's the price a team has to pay to vault itself into true contention in today's NFL landscape.

Article Continues Below

Can the Packers win it all?

Last year, the Green Bay Packers had a bit of a disappointing season, dealing with injury concerns for quarterback Jordan Love, who ultimately missed multiple games with various ailments throughout the year. The Packers ended up bowing out in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

However, now that Parsons is in the mix, the Packers are feeling like they could be Super Bowl contenders themselves, despite the loss of another star defensive player in cornerback Jaire Alexander, now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans of the Packers will get their first look at the new team when Green Bay takes the field on Sunday for a home game against the Detroit Lions at 4:25 PM ET.