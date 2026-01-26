Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker was arrested Friday morning at LaGuardia Airport in New York after attempting to travel with a firearm without the credentials required under New York law. Port Authority police took Walker into custody at Terminal C after he disclosed to a Delta Air Lines employee that his luggage contained a handgun and ammunition, per The Athletic.

“Walker mistakenly believed he was allowed to travel with his firearm that is legally licensed in Wisconsin.” Walker’s attorney, Arthur L. Aidala, told The Athletic.

While the arrest has seemingly taken place as a result of a misunderstanding, authorities said Walker presented the firearm for inspection but did not possess the necessary New York-issued license. A search of his luggage revealed a 9mm Glock pistol and 36 rounds of ammunition, all secured inside a locked case.

Despite being legally licensed to carry the firearm in Wisconsin, Walker was found to be in violation of New York’s stricter gun laws. Walker, who is 25 years old, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

He appeared in Queens County Criminal Court later on Friday and was later released, with the next court date scheduled for March 19. Under New York law, possession of a firearm without a license issued by the state constitutes a criminal offense, regardless of whether the weapon is legally owned elsewhere.

As a result, Walker’s compliance with Wisconsin law did not shield him from arrest once he entered New York jurisdiction. Walker has started 48 games in 52 appearances over four seasons with the Packers but is expected to enter unrestricted free agency in the coming offseason.

It remains to be seen how the arrest impacts his career trajectory, with Walker largely expected to escape with only a fine.