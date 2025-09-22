On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers took their first loss of the 2025 NFL season with a shocking 13-10 road defeat at the hands of the lowly Cleveland Browns. The loss quickly brought Green Bay and its fans back down to Earth after their dominant first two weeks of the season and reset more realistic expectations for the rest of the campaign.

Earlier this week, Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker raised eyebrows when he said this about the Packers' future prospects this season, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team:

“I think we can go undefeated. … Pound for pound, I look at these teams and I don't really see who is better than us, honestly,” said Walker, per Dave Schroeder of WBAY on X, formerly Twitter.

Now, fans are predictably coming back to roast the offensive lineman for the quote.

“Lmao!! Knew they was feeling themselves and about to get beat by Browns. Browns defense no joke. Better be ready for a fight when the D on the field. Garrett that guy,” wrote one fan.

“Packers needed to be humbled lol,” wrote another.

Others unsuccessfully attempted to cope with the loss by downplaying it.

“That was one of the luckiest wins a team could have. Means very little,” wrote one fan.

A rough day for the Packers

Things were especially brutal on Sunday for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers' offense, who managed to put just 10 points on the board for the entire afternoon. While the Packers' defense looked elite for the first two weeks, there had been some concerns about Love's play falling back down to Earth after a hot start.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Packers looked like juggernauts, blasting both the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions en route to their 2-0 record. However, many teams have stretches of two games during a season where they look invincible, and they are otherwise rather pedestrian. It's certainly possible that Green Bay's hot stretch just happened to occur at the beginning of the year.

In any case, the Packers will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.