The 2025 season will be important for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay had a solid 2024 campaign, but it did not lead to any postseason success. Now the Packers are hopeful that the addition of Matthew Golden to their receiving room can lead to success later this fall.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs got brutally honest when talking about a big regret ahead of the 2025 season. Doubs explained that he regrets ghosting the Packers early in the 2024 season.

“I'm going to be completely honest with you, man, is there some regret behind that? There is, but obviously what's in the past stays in the past and I'm here with you all just answering these questions to the best of my ability,” Doubs said.

Doubs missed Weeks 2-3 of the 2024 season with a knee injury. He stopped showing up to work after that, staying home on Thursday and Friday before Week 5. Doubs did not even call the team and tell them where he was and why he was missing team activities.

As a result, the Packers suspended Doubs for one game.

When asked what he learned from the situation, Doubs answered “to be a better communicator.”

Doubs also suffered a pair of concussions during the second half of the season. Those injuries put his career into question and forced Doubs to focus on his own recovery.

“It was a long process,” Doubs said of his recovery. “Obviously it's very unfortunate to go out of a game with a concussion. I made sure I took care of myself this offseason. I just look forward to my process and progress throughout the course of this year.”

Romeo Doubs has a lot of prove during 2025 season with Packers

The 2025 season will be hugely important for Doubs.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract and could benefit from a strong season ahead of a potential trip to free agency. That's ignoring his health situation following an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful that Doubs can bounce back in 2025. He praised Doubs for how he's performed at Packers OTAs over the past few weeks.

“He looks great out there,” LaFleur said after Tuesday's OTA practice. “I don't know if you guys can tell a difference in his physique, he does look like a specimen out there. But he does, he does a great job.”

The Packers would be thrilled if Doubs took a step forward ahead of a crucial 2025 campaign for the organization.