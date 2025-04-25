The Green Bay Packers broke with their own unofficial tradition and took a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. Green Bay selected wideout Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick. It was the first time the Packers drafted a receiver in the first round since they picked Javon Walker 20th overall in 2002.

After Green Bay made Golden the fourth wideout to come off the board in Round 1 – following Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers) and Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – he turned his attention to new quarterback Jordan Love.

Golden told reporters he intends to let Green Bay’s QB know he’s a reliable target who plans on gaining the team’s trust, according to Packers reporter Zach Jacobson on X. “That’s where it starts,” Golden explained.

The Packers land potential WR1 in the first round of the draft

The Packers enjoyed home field advantage for their historic first round selection as the 2025 draft was held in Green Bay in front of a “maximum capacity” crowd. The team was reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 23 pick. But the Packers opted to hang onto their selection and used it to land Golden.

Philadelphia had the 32nd pick in the draft but ultimately found a trade partner. The Eagles moved up one spot in a swap with their Super Bowl 59 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs. Philly used the 31st pick to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

The Packers were expected to wait until Round 2 to take a receiver. The team appears to be on the outs with star defensive back Jaire Alexander and analysts believed Green Bay would use the draft to find his replacement. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was considered a potential fit for the Packers as the team attempts to move on from Alexander through a trade.

Still, Green Bay’s draft strategy was difficult to predict. The Packers boast a strong overall roster without an obvious pressing need. The team is particularly strong at wideout with a good group of receivers. However, the Packers didn't have a clear-cut WR1. Golden could become Green Bay’s top pass catcher with his combination of elite speed and excellent route running.