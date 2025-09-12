Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are turning heads on Thursday night as their offense continues to roll against the Washington Commanders. One play in particular is all over social media: Love running through a Commanders defender to move the chains on a broken play. It’s the type of moment that has Lambeau buzzing and Packers fans fired up as the game unfolds.

Love escaped pressure in the backfield, lowered his shoulder, and steamrolled through contact as if he had something to prove. That moment summed up his intent for the night: full of confidence, energy, and a little bit of edge, just what Packers fans hoped for heading into a new era under center.

Jordan Love does it himself for the Packers’ first down 😤pic.twitter.com/BKi5FhD6dA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

So far, Love looks sharp, mixing up quick throws and taking deep shots while staying poised even when things break down. The Packers seem comfortable letting him take control, with a touchdown throw to Romeo Doubs already to his name. Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels is looking to keep up, but right now it’s Love who’s owning the moment in prime time.

The Packers game plan is allowing Love to air it out and take some shots downfield. When the pocket collapses, he isn't panicking. Instead, he's showing poise and creativity. The Commanders defense looked solid in their last game against the Giants, stuffing their offense to just 6 points. But so far, they don't seem to have an answer for Love and the Packers' offense.

Love’s aggressive scramble is the perfect symbol for how Green Bay is approaching this game; they’re ready to take it to anyone who gets in their way.

As the game continues, all eyes remain on Jordan Love and whether he can keep up this level of play. For now, the Packers’ offense looks like it has found its identity, with Love leading the charge as the action keeps rolling in Green Bay.