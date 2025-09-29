Ahead of Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium, the media naturally emphasized his dynamic with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Regardless of what either side publicly says now, their deteriorating relationship defined a stomach-churning contract saga that preceded one of the biggest trades in recent NFL history. They were always going to be the central figures in the “dual-revenge” narrative that so many people laid out before an eagerly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup.

However, focusing only on Parsons' relationship with Jones diminishes the other bonds he built during his time in Dallas. One of those connections was on display after a thrilling yet ultimately unfulfilling 40-40 tie. The star edge rusher swapped his jersey with fellow former First-Team All-Pro Trevon Diggs, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs exchange jerseys after the game. pic.twitter.com/F3n75gq0tL — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 29, 2025

Parsons and Diggs were drafted a year apart from each other and jointly served as key components of a defense that helped the Cowboys win a divisional title and advance to the playoffs during both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns (Diggs missed most of 2023-24 with a torn ACL). The time they shared on the gridiron, coupled with the friendship they built over the last four years, makes this a logical jersey swap pairing.

Though, neither player is thrilled with their team's respective defensive performances.

Packers and Cowboys engage in an offensive explosion

Jordan Love and Dak Prescott combined for 656 passing yards and seven total touchdowns, exchanging big blows throughout the evening. Despite the points-palooza, Parsons made a superbly clutch play in overtime.

The 26-year-old ran down Prescott from behind, recording his only sack of the night and keeping the veteran quarterback out of the end zone. Dallas settled for a field goal, and Green Bay evened up the score on its lone drive of the period several minutes later.

Both teams inflicted plenty of offensive-issued damage on each other, but Micah Parsons made sure to leave a mark on Jerry World before departing with the Packers. In addition to the sack, he finished with eight total pressures and a 34.5 pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus. Trevon Diggs enjoyed his own heroic moment, landing a crucial tackle for loss on rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden with 32 seconds left in OT.

Although vengeance was not obtained, fans were certainly treated to a spirited homecoming. Following a conference matchup that was both physically and mentally draining, it was nice to see former teammates embrace. The image of Diggs walking to the locker room with a No. 1 Packers jersey on his shoulder reminds everyone that Parsons will forever be linked to the Cowboys, in some shape or form.