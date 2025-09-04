The Green Bay Packers have spent the past two years building their future around quarterback Jordan Love. Now, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that investment could pay off with Love becoming the league’s Most Valuable Player.

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Orlovsky said Love has the talent, surrounding cast, and coaching support to reach the sport’s highest individual honor. He pointed to the Packers finally using a first-round pick on a wide receiver, Texas standout Matthew Golden, as a critical step forward. Orlovsky said the franchise now boasts one of the deepest groups of pass catchers in football. This goes alongside a strong offensive line and a versatile running back in Josh Jacobs.

“This is arguably the deepest skill group in the NFL,” Orlovsky said. “Jordan Love is crazy talented. … This is a quarterback who has all the physical abilities to get it done. He has to take that next big step.”

Jordan Love has shown MVP-level potential for the Packers

Article Continues Below

Love has already flashed MVP-caliber play. In the second half of the 2023 season, he threw for more than 2,100 yards with 18 touchdowns against just one interception. He helped the Packers reach the NFC Divisional Round. His postseason debut included a commanding road win over Dallas.

The following year was more uneven. Love threw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns. But he battled injuries and ended with a difficult playoff loss to Philadelphia. Still, Green Bay doubled down, extending Love with a four-year, $220 million contract and continuing to reshape the roster around him.

This offseason, the Packers bolstered both lines and added Golden and Savion Williams to a young receiver corps that already features Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and tight end Tucker Kraft. On defense, the blockbuster trade for star pass rusher Micah Parsons created Super Bowl expectations in Green Bay.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano also placed Love in the MVP conversation. Graziano noted that health and consistency will be the deciding factors. If Love matches his peak performances and Green Bay beats elite competition, he could emerge as the face of the league’s next title contender.