Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love brushed off concerns about his surgically repaired left thumb as he prepares for the 2025 opener. Love, who underwent surgery in the offseason, said he'll still wear a brace for protection but emphasized he has ”no concerns” moving forward, per ESPN. Coming off a strong 2024 campaign, he is expected to lead Green Bay into its Week 1 clash against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

In a feature for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer reported that Love has taken full ownership of the Packers' offense and is stepping up as a vocal leader. Love himself explained that the key is consistency and adopting a ruthless edge:

“Nah, we gotta go out there and have that killer mindset of it’s now or never. We gotta capitalize on every opportunity we get, put that fear in the defense. … We got a lot of guys where we can create that fear where they don’t know who to cover. It’s definitely that consistency we need, and not having so many highs and lows,” Love said.

It's clear the 26-year-old isn't just focused on his own play, but on ensuring his teammates match his energy as the season unfolds. The scrutiny has only grown sharper after last week's blockbuster trade.

Jordan Love also played a quiet but important role in helping Green Bay land Micah Parsons. According to Jeremy Fowler and Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN, the quarterback shared the same agent as Parsons and Xavier McKinney, which eased negotiations. That connection helped the Packers close the deal that sent Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to Dallas in exchange for Parsons, followed by a massive extension for the All-Pro pass rusher.

With Micah Parsons added to the defense and Love setting the tone on offense, expectations in Green Bay have skyrocketed. Breer's report highlights how the young quarterback is embracing leadership with his new ”killer mindset,” and the Packers will count on that mentality when they kick off their season against the Lions.