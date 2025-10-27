It was a night to remember for Green Bay Packers star tight end Tucker Kraft, who is making a strong case for why he is already the best tight end in the NFL. Regardless of what one feels about that notion, Kraft's greatness against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night on the road.

The former South Dakota State Jackrabbits star amassed a total of 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while pulling down seven of nine targets from Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, who had an incredible showing as well.

Tucker's receiving yards total versus the Steelers set a new career high for him, but there was more to his performance.

“Tucker Kraft is the only TE in GB history w/ 300+ rec yds & 4+ rec TD through first 6 games,” wrote NFL+ in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kraft helped the Packers set the tone early in the second half, as Green Bay tried to gain headway amid a nine-point deficit. After Green Bay forced the Steelers to punt in the first series in the third quarter, the Packers went on a nine-play drive that was punctuated by an eight-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Savion Williams. That drive probably wouldn't have the same outcome if not for Kraft ripping through the Steelers' defense for a 59-yard catch that gave the Packers a fresh set of downs at Pittsburgh's 26-yard line.

“I was the main read in that play, (Love) had pressure, he had to get rid of the ball, I just saw that thing floating up in the air,” Kraft said about that play after the game (h/t Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com). “It reminded me of that Seahawks game (last year) where we had that offsides free play. I just went up, came back, attacked the ball, grabbed it, I just felt a bunch of space and used my off hand, got a couple stiff arms, just kept running.”

Looking ahead, Kraft and the Packers will have a chance to extend their win streak to four games in Week 9, when they share the field with the Carolina Panthers, as Green Bay returns to Lambeau Field after back-to-back outings away from Titletown.