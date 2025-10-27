In a quarterback battle between the past and the present of the Green Bay Packers, it was Jordan Love who stood on top against Aaron Rodgers.

During Week 7's edition of “Sunday Night Football,” Love and the Packers came away with a 35-25 victory at Acrisure Stadium over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Love putting on a show to lead the way for Green Bay, which stretched its win streak to three games.

Green Bay's back was pressed against the wall at the half, with the Steelers taking a nine-point lead after two quarters. But the Packers' offense woke up in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, where Green Bay put up 21 points on the board while holding Rodgers and the Steelers to just six points.

Over an incredible stretch in the contest, Love also tied a franchise record set by Brett Favre.

“Jordan Love has to dirt it, consecutive completions streak of completed passes ends at 20. That ties Brett Favre's mark in 2007,” shared Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website after Love's streak came to an end.

What Love did was never reached by Rodgers during his 18-year stint with Green Bay. Of all the magnificent and memorable things that Rodgers did under center with Green Bay, it was among the ones he wasn't able to attain.

The former Utah State Aggies star signal-caller and Packers tight end Tucker Kraft showed a special connection over and over again against the Steelers, with Kraft pacing everyone downfield with 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches and nine targets.

Love knew that the matchup against his former mentor would bring much attention to the game, and he delivered the goods despite the pressure.

“My mindset was just trying to come out here and focus on getting that win, trying to block all that extra stuff out and just be the player I need to be,” Love said after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

When it was all said and done on the field, Love had recorded a season-high 360 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, while completing 29 of his 37 throws. Rodgers, on the other hand, went 24-of-36 for 219 passing yards and two touchdowns.