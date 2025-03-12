The New York Giants have plenty of important decisions to make this offseason. Giants owner John Mara kept Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season, but it is clear they are on the hot seat. The Giants need to find a new quarterback, and reinforce the rest of the roster, They will receive some help in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants will receive a third-round compensatory pick in the 2025 NFL Draft per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. New York will receive the 99th overall pick because they lost safety Xavier McKinney to the Packers in free agency last year.

McKinney was named first-team All-Pro after an incredible first season in Green Bay. He logged 88 total tackles, one sacks, one fumble recovery, and eight interceptions during the 2024 season.

The NFL's compensatory pick formula is complicated and not completely understood outside of the league. Basically, the NFL awards compensatory picks to teams based on the value of free agents lost during the previous season's free agency period. In this case, the Giants did not spend enough in free agency last season to offset the loss of McKinney. As a result, they earned a compensatory pick.

The NFL also awards compensatory picks to teams who lose a minority coach or front office employee. Specifically, if they are hired to a head coach or general manager position with another team.

This year, the 49ers, Rams, and Lions will all receive third-round compensatory picks this way.

The Giants can rest assured that they made a smart move letting McKinney walk in free agency last year.

Giants replace Xavier McKinney with Dolphins star Jevon Holland

New York also made a move in free agency this year to help replace the loss of McKinney from last offseason.

The Giants signed former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland to a three-year contract worth $45.3 million. Holland was a four-year starter with the Dolphins at free safety. He broke out in his rookie season, logging 69 total tackles, two-and-a-half sacks, and two interceptions in his first professional season.

It seems that Holland was simply too expensive for the Dolphins to consider keeping. Holland even accused Miami of phasing him out of the defense late in the regular season after it was clear he would not be returning in 2025. Regardless, Miami's loss is New York's gain.

Holland will join 2024 rookie Tyler Nubin as the team's new safety duo of the future.

New York also added cornerback Paulson Adebo on a three-year contract worth $54 million in free agency.

The Giants have a well-rounded defense after adding to their secondary. Now New York needs to find a new quarterback and makes upgrades on their offensive line.