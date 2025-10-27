The Green Bay Packers showed up for their big game on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay defeated Pittsburgh on the road for the first time in 55 years against none other than QB Aaron Rodgers. One Packers player had the best game of his young career in front of a national audience.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft spoke honestly about his incredible performance against the Steelers.

“These are the opportunities I prayed for, helping my team like this,” Kraft said after the game, per Packers writer Wes Hodkiewicz.

Kraft was the best pass catcher on the field on Sunday Night Football for either team. He hauled in seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns, making it the best game of his professional career.

It was a fitting conclusion to National Tight End day.

Perhaps the return of WR Christian Watson helped Kraft draw more favorable coverage. The injury-prone wide receiver hauled in four receptions for 85 yards. It was Watson's first game since tearing his ACL in the 2024 season opener.

Either way, Sunday's game will be one that Kraft will remember for a very long time.

Jordan Love, Packers get win on special night vs. Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Love had an incredible game against Rodgers the Steelers on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

Love went 29-of-37 for 360 passing yards and three touchdowns, authoring an almost perfect performance. He gave a humble response when talking with reporters after the game.

“My mindset was just trying to come out here and focus on getting that win, trying to block all that extra stuff out and just be the player I need to be,” Love said per ESPN.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave Love his flowers after the team's signature win.

“It’s great for Jordan,” LaFleur said. “Jordan’s worked his (butt) off to get here. He was patient throughout the process, throughout the journey, and he took advantage of the opportunity, he really did.”

He added that Love was “on fire” and explained that was why Green Bay passed the ball more than usual in Week 8.

Green Bay remains atop the NFC North at 5-1-1. They will need to continue stacking wins if they want to win the division.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 9 matchup against the Panthers.