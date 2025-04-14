Will the Green Bay Packers go after a wide receiver in Round 1? Or will they try to find one among the sleepers? Regardless, here is the Packers’ perfect 2025 NFL Draft trade.

With a full allotment of picks, the Packers have an opportunity to boost their roster. But they also have flexibility to made a move higher into the first round.

And that’s the move they should make if they are serious about a Super Bowl run in 2025. The Packers must acquire an Alpha receiver, and that probably can’t be found at the No. 23 position in Round 1.

Packers should move up to target Tetairoa McMillan

Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden, and Luther Burden III present nice early draft options. But the players the Packers need will likely be off the board before those guys.

McMillan offers exactly what the Packers need. He’s projected as eventual good starter, but his 6-foot-4, 219-pound frame and skillset suggests he has a chance to outshine those projections.

The reason he could slip far enough for the Packers to reach is an injury that stayed with him throughout the 2024 season, according to nfl.com.

“He got hurt in the spring and I don’t know that he ever made it back to 100 percent,” an AFC scouting director said. “The 2023 tape gives you a better idea of who he is.”

McMillian profiles as a possession receiver who can also win on deep balls.

“He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins,” Lance Zeirlein wrote. “:McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. His elite ball skills set him apart.”

What would the Packers have to give up?

It won’t be an easy deal. The Packers will need to move serious draft capital. And they will have to find a willing partner.

The best bet would be the Cardinals at Pick No. 16. The Packers would likely need to give their second-round pick (No. 54) and their third-round selection (No. 87). They could ask for the Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in return, but may have to settle for a fifth.

Whether this would work depends on what happens before the Cardinals get on the board. Do the 49ers take a receiver at No. 11? If so, they will likely grab McMillan. However, if the 49ers pass on McMillan, would the Cowboys take him at No. 12?

If those hurdles are cleared, the deal with the Cardinals might work.

What is the approach from Matt LaFleur?

One thing seems clear. LaFleur wants things to be a little different in 2025, according to espn.com. He hired Luke Getsy to return in a full-time role as senior assistant, promoted Sean Mannion to quarterbacks coach, and moved Connor Lewis from assistant QB coach to pass game specialist/game management.

“I think it's great because everybody has different experiences and you want to encourage those guys to (come) up with new ideas or whatever it may be,” LaFleur said. “And then we've got to figure out how it all fits. I think that's always the trick, because we're not short on ideas on our staff, which, that's a good thing. But ultimately it comes down to how everything fits together and how you piece it together.”

LaFleur seems particularly pleased with the addition of Getsy.

“I know he's had a rough go of it the last couple years, but he's a guy that I have a lot of respect for,” LaFleur said. “Not only as a football coach, but as a man. I think he does a great job. He's extremely organized, really smart, I think he sees the game the right way. He's brought a lot of cool ideas as we went through all our cut-ups and kind of discussed as a staff. So, he's going to bring a lot of value to us.”

While the Xs and Os are nice, it still comes down to Jimmies and Joes. And that’s what McMillan could bring to the Packers table. He could be critically important in the playoffs because he would have a season of experience and still carry all the tools and size he brought into the league.

The Packers seem to be a team on the edge of a Super Bowl appearance. They have a dynamic offense and some budding talent on defense. The one thing that might be holding them back is a receiver that can lift them in a playoff scenario. Could McMillan provide what A.J. Brown brought to the Eagles. If so, that might be a gap-ender and put the Packers over the top.