One month ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, few have a solid belief of the Green Bay Packers' intended direction. As hosts of the draft, the team has a few have a few potential directions to go in. ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum sees the Packers replacing Jaire Alexander in the offseason with cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.

While Alexander still has one year remaining on his deal, his murky future with the team creates a “definitive question mark” in the Packers' secondary, according to Tannenbaum. He believes Revel is the team's best option at No. 23.

“The Packers added Nate Hobbs in free agency, but there still is uncertainty around Jaire Alexander, so they still have a definitive question mark at cornerback,” Tannebaum wrote. “[Shavon Revel Jr.] has great length, is physical in run support, has excellent change-of-direction traits in man coverage and shows great instincts in zone. It sounds like Revel should be ready to go by training camp, so I'm taking him in Round 1.”

While a torn ACL ended Revel's senior year before it could truly get started, he gained scouts' attention in 2023. As a junior, Revel broke out with 55 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three tackles for loss and one interception. He was named to the second-team All-AAC roster at the end of the season.

Entering 2024, Revel was named a pre-season All-American and viewed as one of the top cornerbacks of the 2025 NFL Draft. Even in just three games, he managed to record eight tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Packers' secondary ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Even with Alexander still on the roster, the Packers' secondary is in shaky condition ahead of the draft. Green Bay lost starting cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency, leaving little depth behind Alexander, Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs. Carrington Valentine, Kamal Hadden and Isaiah Dunn are the only other cornerbacks on the roster, neither of whom have any meaningful experience.

The team also failed to acquire a safety to pair with All-Pro Xavier McKinney. Evan Williams and Javon Bullard filled the void as rookies in 2024, though neither at a satisfactory level.

Overall, the Packers were one of the least active teams in free agency. The front office made just five total signings in the offseason, including extensions for Isaiah McDuffie and Brandon McManus. The team's biggest deal went to guard Aaron Banks, whose $77 million deal makes him the fourth-highest-paid player on the roster.