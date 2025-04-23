The Green Bay Packers and drafting a wide receiver in the first round are not synonymous with one another. However, the 2025 NFL Draft could be a difference maker for the franchise.

As the Packers have the No. 23 pick, they have some options. They have their running back, quarterback, linemen, and defensive pieces. However, they could land someone like Matthew Golden with their pick, according to Peter Schrager of ESPN.

I know it's out of character for Green Bay to take a receiver in Round 1 — they haven't done it since 2002 — but in this scenario, Golden could slide right to them,” Schrager said. “And I can't see him sliding much more.

Green Bay could go in several directions. I doubt anyone thought the Packers could get the consensus top wideout on many boards, though.

Golden was a star with Texas football this past season. He had 58 receptions for 987 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdowns. After transferring from Houston, he had no issue acclimating to the SEC.

As a result, he became one of the more highly-regarded receivers in the country. His route-running, and especially the deep-ball, were all essential in unlocking the Longhorns' offense.

Could Matthew Golden be what the Packers need?

Considering that the Packers have a majority of their roster constructed, establishing the receiver room is the next priority. Guys like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed have shown glimpses of being a No. 1 receiver.

However, none have emerged as that top player. Even though Packers running back Josh Jacobs made that priority, landing Golden could be a major victory for the franchise.

It would grow the offense, and have a clear No. 1 option in the future.

Guys like Watson, Doubs, and Reed could be that. However, Golden would truly be the golden ticket for the Packers to exceed in a tightly-contested NFC North.

At this point, every move will be calculated and detailed. Not to mention, Golden has those three guys to learn from and play behind.

He wouldn't be expected to have a Justin Jefferson-ish impact immediately. Learning the offensive scheme, as well as how he can mesh into the offense would be a priority.

Most importantly though, it would show the Green Bay fanbase, as well as the league that the Packers are ready to take that next step.

As mentioned before, Golden could be that golden ticket the Packers need to establish a true No. 1 receiver, without trading a haul of players or draft picks.