The Green Bay Packers’ draft plans are difficult for experts to predict as the team boasts a strong roster. While the Packers have several positions that would warrant a first-round selection the team isn’t facing a significantly pressing need that makes their draft strategy obvious.

However, in a recent ESPN draft analysis that explores team need and pick value in the first round, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid both agreed that Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos is a solid option for the Packers, who hold the 23rd overall selection.

“Need and value collide again! Amos is scheme-versatile with instincts and fluidity to thrive in man or zone,” Reid noted, via ESPN.

At 6’1” Amos “can win at the line of scrimmage… He has lockdown man-coverage traits,” Miller added.

Will the Packers pick Trey Amos as Jaire Alexander’s replacement?

The Packers could target a cornerback in the first round as the team appears likely to move on from Jaire Alexander. Green Bay made Alexander the highest-paid corner in football with a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022. But his lack of availability over the last two seasons has led to frustration within the organization.

The star defensive back has missed 20 of the last 34 regular season games due to injury and he was unavailable for the Packers’ playoff run last year. While quarterback Jordan Love spoke in favor of Alexander’s return, the team has already engaged in trade talks. If Green Bay can’t find a trade partner, Alexander could end up getting released with a post-June 1 designation. Doing so would clear more than $17 million in cap space for the Packers.

With Alexander likely on his way out of Green Bay, the team could look to replace him in the draft and Amos would be a strong candidate. However, corner is only one potential option in the first round. The Packers are also interested in adding to the defensive line as they had a pre-draft visit with Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen, who considers himself the next Aaron Donald.

While Green Bay currently has a talented group of wide receivers, the team could look to add a clear-cut number one option by drafting Emeka Egbuka. The Ohio State wideout is an excellent route runner and would likely be the best WR available when the Packers are on the clock with the 23rd pick.