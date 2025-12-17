The Green Bay Packers left the Mile High City with more questions than answers after a 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos. Another injury scare involving star running back Josh Jacobs added uncertainty to the Packers’ hopes of making any noise in the playoffs.

The Packers watched Jacobs absorb another hit to his already sore knee during the Week 15 loss. The contact came early on a short-yardage play, compounding an issue he had been managing for several weeks. Despite the setback, Jacobs stayed in the game and continued to shoulder a heavy workload.

He finished with 14 touches for 91 total yards and scored two touchdowns, helping keep Green Bay competitive in a 34-26 loss. Jacobs’ ability to produce through pain underscored his importance as the team’s primary running back, even as the physical toll became increasingly evident late in the contest.

USA Today's Ryan Wood shared an update on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur about Jacobs’ condition and practice outlook.

“He’s battling through. He’s as tough as they come, so I’ll never count him out of the fight,” LaFleur said. “But if we were practicing today, he absolutely would not practice.”

The injury now places added pressure on Green Bay’s medical staff as the team navigates a tight postseason race. The Packers remain firmly in the playoff picture, but the margin for error has narrowed as injuries continue to mount across the roster.

Managing Jacobs’ workload will be critical as injuries continue to mount. Defensive star Micah Parsons is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, while offensive lineman Zach Tom suffered a knee injury that is not believed to be structurally significant. Wide receiver Christian Watson also exited the game with a chest injury. With key contributors limited or sidelined, the Packers’ playoff hopes hinge on balancing availability with health down the stretch.

As the Packers prepare for a Week 16 road matchup against the rival Chicago Bears, whether Jacobs can go—and how his knee responds—could shape Green Bay’s postseason outlook.