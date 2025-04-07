Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander's injury issues come with a silver lining. The two-time All-Pro is two years through a four-year, $84 million contract extension that was restructured in 2023. Despite the restructure, the Packers have not gotten much production out of Alexander during this extension due to health issues. The 28-year-old has only played 14 games in the past two years and could be on the trading block this offseason.

However, Alexander's injuries have given Green Bay more cap flexibility over the past two seasons. According to Packers salary cap specialist Ken Ingals, the franchise has an insurance cap benefit of $1,074,702 due to the cornerback's unavailability.

Green Bay currently ranks tenth in salary space amid this crucial offseason. Head coach Matt LaFleur has led this organization to two straight playoff appearances in the Jordan Love era. However, the franchise just finished this past season third in the NFC North and lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs—one round sooner than the previous year's squad finished.

LaFleur has been terrific in six years in charge. However, he hasn't made it to the Super Bowl and is still waiting to take that good-to-great jump. Green Bay still has one of the youngest rosters in the league, and the organization has eight total picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Aside from a few upgrades on the offensive line and secondary, the Packers have been pretty quiet during free agency. This team could still use another wideout as well as a pass rusher. In addition, if Alexander is traded, another cornerback is definitely needed on this roster.

Overall, the next few months will determine Green Bay's next couple of years. The Detroit Lions will be the favorite in the NFC North heading into next season. At the same time, the Chicago Bears are finally on the rise again, while the Minnesota Vikings remain dangerous.

Despite its lackluster playoff showing, this was the best division in the NFL, and it's not getting any easier from here on out. However, Green Bay is slowly building itself into a contender again. The question is, will next season be the year Matt LaFleur and this franchise take that next jump.