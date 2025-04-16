The Green Bay Packers are currently preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft, which is slated to take place later this month. The Packers are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl 59 later in their playoff run.

The Packers overall have one of the more talented rosters in the NFL, making it a bit unclear what direction they'll choose to go with their first round pick in this upcoming draft.

Recently, NFL insider Ben Solak of ESPN broke down the needs for every team, and mentioned that “the Packers are one of the toughest teams to nail down in first-round mock drafts. They have several medium needs — none pressing enough that they must be addressed, but all intense enough that a first-round pick would be a warranted investment,” per ESPN.com.

Solak then outlined his plan for the Packers in the draft.

“Let's go with an early corner or edge, developmental tackle behind (maybe two) and a potential splash at receiver if the cards land just right,” he wrote.

Solak noted that “the looming departure of veteran Jaire Alexander — either via trade or release — creates a big need at outside corner,” which Green Bay could potentially look to fill with their first round pick.

A big offseason for the Packers

The Packers have made the playoffs in two straight seasons but arguably took a slight step back in 2024-25, dealing with injuries and ultimately bowing out a round earlier than they had the previous year.

Still, Green Bay overall boasts one of the more talented rosters in the NFL, and Jordan Love is theoretically just now entering the prime years of his career.

While the loss of Alexander would hurt, it's worth noting that the veteran missed extensive time during the 2024-25 season, and the Packers were largely able to hold down the fort in his absence. Adding a new young star corner to fill that void could be the best thing for the Packers' future prospects.

In any case, the draft will take place right at home for the Packers in Green Bay beginning later in April.