Packers defensive stars receive a concerning injury update ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.

It's been a rough season for the Green Bay Packers so far and it's not clear if they can turn things around. They'll have a chance to prove the critics wrong in Week 10 in their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, that might be a difficult task as the defense may not be at full health yet again. Jaire Alexander and Quay Walker are both dealing with an injury that could rule them out for the game, according to the Around the NFL staff.

Alexander is currently dealing with a shoulder injury while Walker is trying to return from a groin injury. Both are currently listed as doubtful. This is less than ideal for the Packers, as two of their top stars are looking like they won't be available in a pivotal matchup.

With how many problems on the roster, losing Jaire Alexander and Quay Walker to injury is a major issue. They are both key players for the defense and the Steelers' offense seemed to be back on part against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

It's looking more and more like the Packers might not make the playoffs. But it's still early on in the season. There's plenty of time for Jordan Love and the offense to get back up to speed.

But considering the Detroit Lions are beginning to run away with the NFC North, it might be too little too late for Green Bay. Make sure to tune into the Packers-Steelers game on Sunday. It should be a good game regardless with both teams needing a win.