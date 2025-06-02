It’s all good for Houston Texans quarterback C.J Stroud. And the team has locked up one of his new weapons. Also, here are three hidden gems you need to know on the Texans 2025 roster.

At the top of the list is running back Woody Marks. The Texans grabbed the USC standout in the fourth round, and the young player has already gotten a mark of approval from head coach DeMeco Ryans, according to texanswire.com.

“Really like Woody and what he’s able to provide,” Ryans said. “(I) like him out of the backfield catching the football. Great hands. Really has that ability to make guys miss at the line of scrimmage and the ability to play behind his pads, play physical. So, like the addition of him to our running back room.”

RB Woody Marks valued by Texans

The Texans traded up to get Marks, and Ryans said the team will use him early, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We set out to accomplish adding great football players to our team,” Ryans said. “We feel really good about this class. Fired up to get to work with these guys in a couple weeks.”

Marks said he believes in his ability to spur the offense with big plays, according to houstontexans.com.

“I'm a person you can put out there anywhere, a playmaker on the field,” Marks said. “I'm just there to do anything the coaches need.”

Marks will be part of the new-look offense for head coach DeMeco Ryans and new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The energy is on 100 every single day,” Ryans said. “So, I love the positive energy that (Caley) brings, the smile, the joy that he brings to work every day. And that rubs off on the players. So, he’s done a fantastic job of that. It’s been great working with him. I know he’s going to do a really great job of leading that side of the ball.”

Also, the new offense may be able to help C.J. Stroud take a step forward in his career.

“I will be able to put my swag on it, have fun with it,” Stroud said. “(Caley) is all about me taking full ownership, running the show, and that’s what I want. I’m gonna get what I want, and it’s really been really cool just to see that he’s bought into me, and he doesn’t really know me well yet. He talked about having blind trust, and I have a lot of trust in him already. Just how he talks and how he presents in the room is really cool to see.”

CB Jaylin Smith could make impact

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Smith is a versatile player, according to texanswire.com.

“If you saw Jaylin play … inside that formation,” Caserio said. “Frank thinks he can have an opportunity with the kicking game with his speed and toughness to maybe help us on the perimeter, whether it's on punt coverage or kickoff coverage.”

Smith, a third-round selection, rejoined forces with former USA teammate Calen Bullock, who is the starting strong safety for the Texans. Bullock said he was happy to see Smith come to Houston, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I know it means a lot to him and his family, but it means a lot to me, too, cause that means I get to have more years with my dog,” Bullock continued. “I’m lost for words. I’m proud of him. I know his family proud of him. He came a long way. I know the work he put in to get here”

“I’m proud of him. It’s the best feeling ever. I feel like I just got drafted all over again. Hey H-Town, we got another problem coming,” Bullock said.

S Jaylen Reed expecting to be in the mix

Despite not getting picked until the sixth round, Reed has the ability with good size (6-foot, 211 pounds) and speed.

Reed said he’s happy to be in Houston and believes in himself, according to houstontexans.com.

“It's the team that I always wanted to go to since I started the process,” Reed said. “And I said something about them at the combine. I told the coach it would be a blessing just to have the opportunity to play for them.

“I'm a versatile safety. I’m an aggressive safety. There are a lot of safeties in that room that I'm ready to learn after and learn from.”

However, an opportunity could arise for Reed on the back end if Jimmie Ward doesn’t make it back from injury. However, Ward got a good update in May, according to a post on X by DJ Bien-Aime.

DeMeco Ryans says S Jimmie Ward is doing fine and is out of his boot. Says Jimmie can help the Texans win football games. Called him a great football player.

Jimmie Ward’s season ended in Week 16 of the 2024 season because of a foot injury.