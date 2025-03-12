The Houston Texans made significant strides in 2024, emerging as one of the AFC’s most promising teams. With second-year quarterback CJ Stroud at the helm and head coach DeMeco Ryans guiding the way, Houston posted a 10-7 record. They secured a playoff spot and advanced to the Divisional Round before being eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, with a solid foundation in place and strategic offseason moves, the Texans are in prime position to elevate their game in 2025. To make a deeper postseason push, however, they must address key roster needs through the NFL Draft. Using Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) simulator, we ran a five-round mock draft to explore how Houston can bolster its squad and strengthen its championship aspirations.

Offseason So Far

Heading into 2024, expectations for the Texans were on the up and up. Despite some bumps, they were generally on-target. Stroud built upon his stellar rookie season, surpassing 3,700 passing yards and leading an entertaining offense featuring Nico Collins, Joe Mixon, and Dalton Schultz. Defensively, Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter played key roles, though the unit showed inconsistency at times. Houston’s 10-7 finish was enough to claim the AFC South title, and they triumphed over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round.

Now, however, Houston faces a major transition at left tackle following the trade of Laremy Tunsil. The five-time Pro Bowler was sent to the Washington Commanders in exchange for additional draft capital. While this move reshapes the offensive line, this mock draft is still based on the latest available 2025 NFL Draft order.

Here we'll try to look at the Houston Texans' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 25: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Houston’s offense has been electric, but their ground game could still see some improvement. Mixon was solid with more than 1,000 rushing yards. However, Neither Dameon Pierce didn't exactly provide the game-changing impact needed. As such, running back remains a clear priority. Enter Omarion Hampton, the dynamic rusher from North Carolina. Hampton’s blend of size, explosiveness, and lower-body power makes him one of the most physically gifted backs in this class. He thrives in zone schemes as a slashing runner. However, his vision remains a work in progress. If he lands behind a strong offensive line, he could become a high-upside weapon, though his success may hinge on how well Houston’s blocking unit holds up.

Round 2, Pick 58: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

Despite the Texans’ defensive improvement last season, they still need reinforcements along the interior defensive line. Joshua Farmer from Florida State is an ideal fit. He is a disruptive force who can push the pocket and stifle the run. Yes, Farmer is still developing as a defensive lineman. However, his raw power and quick first step make him an intriguing prospect. With better anticipation and technique, Farmer has the potential to become a formidable pass-rusher. Still, he must improve as a run defender to earn consistent playing time. Under DeMeco Ryans’ tutelage, Farmer could develop into a key contributor for Houston’s evolving defense.

Round 3, Pick 89: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Houston’s receiving corps is strong, but another deep threat would elevate the unit even further. Enter Jalen Royals, the Utah State standout who was among the most productive vertical playmakers in college football. His combination of breakaway speed and sharp route-running allows him to create separation downfield. Yes, he may not have elite athletic traits. That said, Royals is a reliable possession receiver with impressive after-the-catch ability. Combining him with Collins, Schultz, and Tank Dell would give CJ Stroud another weapon. That would further unlock the Texans’ passing attack and make them even more dangerous in 2025.

Round 4, Pick 128: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

DeMeco Ryans knows the value of an athletic, sideline-to-sideline linebacker. Barrett Carter fits that mold. Though he needs to add strength, Carter’s versatility and range make him an intriguing addition to Houston’s defense. As a weakside linebacker, he could serve as a valuable chess piece in sub-packages while also contributing on special teams. Carter has the potential to develop into a defensive leader in the coming years. This is especially true given the Texans’ need for more speed and playmaking ability at linebacker.

Round 5, Pick 166: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Dalton Schultz has been a reliable target for Stroud. However, the Texans could benefit from adding depth at tight end. Jackson Hawes may not be a prolific receiving threat. Still, his blocking ability makes him an ideal TE3 in heavier offensive packages. With his size and physicality, Hawes can serve as a red-zone and short-yardage asset while developing into a more well-rounded player. This pick gives Houston long-term value at a position that often goes overlooked but plays a crucial role in offensive versatility.

Final Thoughts

With their impressive progress in 2024, the Texans have positioned themselves as legitimate contenders in the AFC. However, to take the next step, they must continue adding young, high-upside talent through the draft. This five-round mock addresses key needs on both sides of the ball, bolstering the running game, defensive line, receiving corps, and overall depth. If Houston executes a similar draft strategy in April, they will be well-equipped to build upon last season’s success and push even deeper into the playoffs in 2025. The pieces are coming together—now it’s up to the front office to put the finishing touches on a roster that can compete with the best.