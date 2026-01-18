The Houston Texans are trying to keep up with the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round, but they have to take care of the ball on offense first. That starts with C.J. Stroud, who has four interceptions in the first half of the game, and he's matched the current announcer of the game, Troy Aikman, for the most interceptions in a half, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

“Fourth interception of the first half for CJ Stroud. The record is five by Nathan Peterman. Today's broadcaster, ESPN's Troy Aikman, also once had four,” Volin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Aikman threw four interceptions against Washington, but he was also able to throw five touchdowns to help the Dallas Cowboys get the 41-35 win. The Cowboys scored the last 27 points in the third quarter and overtime after giving up 32 straight following an early 11-point lead.

Aikman finished that game, completing 28 of his 49 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

That could be the same story for the Texans and Stroud, but they're going to have to come out strong in the second half. The Patriots have shown so far that they're not going to let up, and they've been one of the best defensive groups in the league this season.

Unfortunately for the Texans' offense, they came in this matchup without Nico Collins, who was not able to clear the concussion protocol. During the game, Dalton Schultz injured his calf and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, and he was Stroud's other big target.

At this point, it's next man up for the Texans, and the hope is that they can continue to fight through the adversity and make it a competitive game. First, Stroud has to clean up the turnovers and make the right plays for his team.