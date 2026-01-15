The Houston Texans are back in a familiar January spot, but this week’s Divisional Round matchup carries an extra layer of emotion, especially for their quarterback CJ Stroud.

As Houston prepares to face the New England Patriots, Stroud took time to publicly praise former Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who now suits up in Patriots colors and is set for a postseason showdown against his old team. Speaking ahead of the game, Stroud made it clear that Diggs’ impact on him went far beyond the stat sheet.

“Stef[on Diggs] is one of the best teammates I’ve had in my career, my life,” said CJ Stroud, via Houston Stressans. “He’s been amazing to my life, not just on the field but off as well. I think he’s super teammate oriented. He wants to be around the guys, he wants to do stuff for the guys, he wants be one of the captains of the room…Will always be a brother of mine, will always be a friend. Excited to see his career to where it is going. I think, he's got a great ball ahead of him.”

However, Diggs’ return to face Houston sets up a classic playoff revenge narrative. Now with New England, the veteran receiver enters the Divisional Round after recording his seventh 1,000-yard season, even as the Patriots leaned heavily on defense in their 16-3 Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Diggs finished that game with just two catches for 16 yards, but he tied for the team lead in targets, reinforcing his importance within the offense.

Before a torn ACL cut his 2024 season short in Week 8, Diggs showed plenty of production during his time with Houston. In eight games, he posted 47 receptions for 496 yards, added three receiving touchdowns, one rushing score, and averaged 62 yards per game, reminding everyone he still carried elite value.

For Stroud, the matchup also represents another critical checkpoint in his young career. The third-year quarterback has guided the Texans to the Divisional Round for the third straight season, but Houston has yet to break through. Losses to the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in previous years still linger, making this road test in Foxborough a defining moment.

The Texans enter the game riding momentum from a dominant 30-6 Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, powered by a defense that continues to set the tone under DeMeco Ryans. Meanwhile, New England is chasing its deepest playoff run since the Tom Brady era, adding even more tension to the stage.