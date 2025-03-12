The Houston Texans continued their spending splurge during free agency, adding a Los Angeles Chargers linebacker. Head coach DeMeco Ryan's team is trying to take that good-to-great step this offseason and has already made a series of major moves. That includes trading for Eagles' cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among a series of defensive additions.

The AFC South powerhouse is continuing its aggressive moves on Tuesday. According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans are signing LB Nick Niemann to a two-year, $6.5 million deal. The 27-year-old is a versatile linebacker who is also considered an elite special teams player.

Nick Niemann strengthens the Houston Texans in multiple areas

A 2021 pick out of the University of Iowa, Niemann has spent his entire career with the Charges. The Waterloo, Iowa native has recorded 87 total tackles throughout his career as well as an interception and three passes defended. Niemann is an asset on Houston's special teams and in the run defense. His athleticism and physical play will be a welcomed addition to a roster hungry to take that next step up the AFC hierarchy.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans has had an impressive tenure with the Texans to this point. Inheriting a franchise that was coming off a 3-13-1 season, Ryans has won two straight AFC South titles. Houston has additionally, on both occasions, won a playoff game and made it to the Divisional Round. Unfortunately, the Texans' past season ended in a tight loss to the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs. This was the second year Houston was eliminated by the top seed in the AFC.

DeMeco Ryans' defense was, for the most part, solid in the 2024-2025 season. The Texans let up an average of 21.9 points per game, which ranked 14th in the NFL. Houston additionally was in the top ten in both rushing and passing defense. While this unit was well-balanced going into the offseason, it is receiving significant positional upgrades all across the field, which can elevate it to being among the best in the NFL. In an AFC Conference with so much elite quarterback play, having an elite defense is absolutely crucial.

As Houston upgrades its defense with a player like Nick Niemman, it will hope quarterback CJ Stroud takes the next step in his development. The former Ohio State standout was phenomenal in his rookie season, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud, however, had an uneven second season but still is one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league.

For his team to take that next step, the 23-year-old will need to bridge the gap between himself and the elite quarterbacks in the AFC who are competing for MVP trophies on an annual basis. Houston is going for it in 2025-26 as the franchise tries to make its first AFC Championship in franchise history.