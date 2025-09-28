As if it could not get any worse, the Tennessee Titans reached a new low in their loss to the Houston Texans. By the end of Week 4, the Titans will be one of just three winless teams in the league, firmly placing Brian Callahan on the hot seat.

Nobody expected the Titans to make it to Super Bowl LX, but many thought they could at least be competitive against the Texans, who entered the game with an equally poor 0-3 record. Instead, Tennessee failed to score a single point, giving Houston its first shutout win since 2010, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Titans were dreadful from beginning to end, ending the game with just 175 yards of total offense. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward finished with a career-low 108 passing yards, completing just 10 of his 26 pass attempts.

Tony Pollard managed a respectable 64 rushing yards, but the Titans were quickly forced away from the ground game. Ward added 22 rushing yards on two scrambles.

Tennessee has struggled all year, but it had not looked helpless before Week 4. The Titans entered Week 4 after scoring a season-high 20 points against the Indianapolis Colts, but fell flat on their faces against the Texans.

Texans pull away late to blow out Titans

Article Continues Below

To the Titans' credit, neither team had much offensive success for most of the game. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 6-0 lead before blowing up in the final frame.

C.J. Stroud got the offense going in the third quarter before finding the end zone in the fourth. Stroud threw two touchdowns on the team's first pair of drives in the fourth quarter. Stroud connected with his two rookies to reach paydirt — first hitting running back Woody Marks, then finding wideout Jayden Higgins down the far sideline.

Unfortunately for the Titans, Ward was unable to respond to either of Stroud's scores. His lone interception of the afternoon came right after Stroud's first score, and Tennessee turned the ball over on downs after the second.

The 26-0 result will only add to the fire burning beneath Callahan's hot seat. With Titans fans calling for his job every day, Callahan's job is firmly on the line each week.

Tennessee will remain on the road in Week 5, when Callahan's next chance to redeem himself will come against the Arizona Cardinals.